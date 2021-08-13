Did you know Mahatma Gandhi was a left-hander? So are legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, industrialist Ratan Tata and actor Rajinikanth.



Lefties, you are clearly in esteemed company. So let's celebrate your uniqueness today, which is International Left Handers Day annually celebrated on August 13, deemed so by Dean R Campbell, the founder of Left-Handers International Inc. There are seven to ten per cent of people in the world who are left-handed in a world full of right-handed folks.

Using simple tools like scissors or opening cans, playing sports or even the guitar — a few menial tasks become slightly difficult for lefties. But they don't let anything hold them back, for sure.



For Castro

He was a revolutionary, a politician and a lawyer and in everything that he was, Fidel Castro was iconic. Along with being the Prime Minister and former President of his beloved Cuba, Castro was anti-imperialism and repression, which made him all the more popular. In 2016, the UN General Assembly called Castro, who was born on August 13, 1926, “one of the 20th century’s most iconic and influential leaders”.