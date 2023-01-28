The NEET PG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate) 2023 registrations ended yesterday, January 27 as per the given schedule, and if it is followed, the exam will be held on March 5. Demands for postponement, however, refuse to die down. But will the government concede?

With little time left to prepare, students come out with stories of anxiety and depression. Understanding their concerns, various doctors' organisations are also working towards advocating for a postponement. Let's take a look at what they have to say.

Will NEET PG 2023 be postponed?

As of now, a postponement has not been announced. However, heads of organisations like FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and UDFA (United Doctors Front Association) have mentioned that they are trying their best, are in constant communication with the authorities and it may work out in the end. Or not.

What are the updates on Twitter?

Dr Lakshya Mittal, Vice-President, UDFA says, "UPDATE #NEETPG2023

The Final Decision will be taken by @mansukhmandviya as per sources from @MoHFW_INDIA officials. Draft has been made & sent for approval from @OfficeOf_MM for #PostponeNEETPG Till then Pl study hard & focus on preparation rather than social media. @NMC_IND."

Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman, FAIMA writes, "Pls b clear, we will try our best to postpone NEET PG. Things don’t happen just by a letter. I am in constant verbal communication and commitment with Ministry. Trying to meet @OfficeOf_MM sir to give letter by hand. Requesting @mansukhmandviya to give appointment. Kp stdng."

Dr Vivek Pandey, RTI and health activist states, "Tried to talk to officials, but they said we don't know anything for now.Still no reply of RTI filed by me,Govt is silent officially & unofficially? @mansukhmandviya ji now you have to help doctors by accepting their demands. #POSTPONENEETPG23 #NEETPG2023 #NEET #NEETPGpeCHARCHA."

What's the charcha over NEET PG?

While speaking to EdexLive, the experts informed that the government had asked them to wait till the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme concluded. The programme was held yesterday, January 27. Now, the doctors trying to obtain a meeting with the authorities might get a chance. However, since NEET PG was not postponed last year, even after several demands, the chances are bleak this year.

What can students do?

Experts have asked aspirants not to keep wallowing in confusion over the postponement and focus on their studies. They have also advised students to stay away from social media and said that if the exam gets postponed, they would find out. The aspirants have also been asked to stay calm and not let the situation hamper their preparations.

How can you ace NEET PG 2023?

Here are the top five expert tips:

1. Important ones first: It is better to take up those topics which carry more marks first

2. Practice makes you perfect: Practise the lessons subject-wise then go for an overall practice. Take tests every two to three days

3. Focus on the clinical part: Since more questions are being asked from the clinical part for the last to to three years, focus on that

4. Go through the FMGE question paper: It will help improve your calibre for NEET PG

5. Clear the doubts: Understand concepts and clear doubts from materials, books and online sources (like PrepLadder, Marrow, Bhatia and other tutorials), especially for questions you are not able to answer well