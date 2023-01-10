Twitter was abuzz with hashtag #GetOutRavi and now this storm has reached the streets of Chennai with posters carrying the hashtag and pictures of Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party chief MK Stalin. Wondering what #GetOutRavi is all about?

On Monday, January 9, Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi walked out of the State Assembly in a huff. Right after, one of the hashtags that started trending on Twitter was #GetOutRavi. Why did the governor leave the assembly? What happened? #WhatTheFAQ is here to give all these details.

What happened in the assembly?

As the governor started his address, all DMK allies protested against the governor by raising slogans as he started delivering his customary address in the first session of the State Assembly. Additionally, the members of Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi moved to the well of the house and started raising slogans, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, the allies also staged a walkout urging the governor to give his assent to the Bill banning online rummy and other online gambling. However, amidst all this, the governor continued his speech. Later, the chief minister moved a resolution to expunge a certain portion of the speech of the governor delivered extempore and which deviated from the approved text. Right after this, in a sudden move, the governor left the house even before the National Anthem. With him, his secretary and other staff left too.

What did the CM say?

The Chief Minister said the text for the customary address was already approved by the governor and was given to the MLAs as printed books and uploaded to their computers.



He charged that the governor did not read the full text of the governor's address as approved prior by the governor, violating house rules. Hence relaxing rule 17 of the House, which accepts the address, it is only the approved text given in print, and the Tamil version of the governor's address read out by Assembly Speaker M Appavu should be in House records, the CM said.

Further, the portion of the speech of the Governor left out and added in between the speech would not be part of the house proceedings. This resolution was adopted by voice vote, the CM added.

What are the portions skipped?

Later, speaking to the reporters, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the text of the speech was sent to the governor on January 5 and it was approved by the governor on January 7. However, these were among the points skipped by the governor from the already-approved speech:

1) Because of stellar management of law and order, Tamil Nadu continues to be a haven of peace. As a result, the State is attracting numerous foreign investments and is becoming a forerunner in all sectors.



2) This Government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. Following the principles and ideals of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, this Government has been delivering the much-claimed Dravidian model of governance to its people.

3) This is primarily due to the model of good governance built on the pillars of social justice, equality, self-respect and rational thinking. As a result of the development model aimed at inclusive growth, Tamil Nadu has scored 63.3 marks and ranks first among the large States in the 'Social Progress Index' recently released by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council based on the study of development status of States. This Government will continue to march with vigour on the path of this Dravidian model of development which has ensured the welfare and empowerment of suppressed, marginalized and backward sections of the society.

4) This Government accords highest priority to maintenance of law and order in the state and is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the State continues to be a haven of peace and tranquillity, free from any form of violence. With utmost concern for the future of our youth, the Hon'ble Chief Minister is determined to crack down on the distribution and consumption of drugs and narcotic substances with an iron hand.

Did it happen before?

No. This is the very first time that the governor of Tamil Nadu walked out of the house. But there are other states which experienced a similar situation earlier. For instance, according to reports in The Hindu, Kerala witnessed it thrice since January 1969.