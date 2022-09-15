The results of the debut edition of the all-India entrance exam Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 (CUET UG 2022) will be announced today, September 15, 2022. This second-largest entrance exam was conducted in six phases, Phase I started on July 15, 2022, and Phase VI ended on August 30, 2022. More than 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET UG 2022 and the exam itself was a computer-based test (CBT) which was divided into three sections. Section I for language proficiency, Section II for subject-related knowledge and Section III for general knowledge.

The entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and it experienced few complexities and criticisms. Although this is the first time the exam was held, students claimed that NTA failed in executing these exams. Students were left in confusion and in stress most of the time. We disclose all of these concerns and a lot more with #WhatTheFAQ.

When and why was CUET implemented?

On March 21, 2022, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar announced that all the central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) will have to conduct admissions to their undergraduate courses via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

But why was it implemented? The UGC chairman said, "A common test will reduce the financial burden and stress on both the students and the parents. It will also provide them with more opportunities to get admission into central universities, as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020."

The UGC letter issued in March 2022 states, "To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different boards, UGC invites and encourages all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other HEIs to adopt and use CUET score from 2022-23 onwards for admissions of students in their UG programs."

When will the results be out?

"NTA is expected to announce CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," said UGC Chairman. Since today is September 15, the results will be announced today.

How to check the CUET UG 2022 results?

1. Visit CUET official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says CUET UG 2022 result on the homepage

3. Enter your credentials including the NTA CUET application number and date of birth

4. Your CUET UG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference

What were the issues faced by candidates?

1. Many students alleged they were not given centres as per their choice

2. Late release of admit cards

3. Two exams on the same date at two different centres in two different districts

4. Changes in the exam centre a few hours before the exam

5. Last-minute cancellation of exam

6. Technical and administration glitches at various centres

7. Rescheduling and postponement of the exam

8. On August 5, those candidates who appeared for the exam claimed that Psychology questions were asked in the Sociology paper

9. Class of exam dates with other exams. The exam was postponed from August 7 to August 23 by the NTA and was clashing with the supplementary exam for Class XII Boards