What comes to mind when 'biometric information', 'unique identification system' and 'controversy' are used together in a sentence? Aadhaar cards, of course! Since its introduction, things haven’t gone down all that well for this oh-so-important ID card that every Indian is required to hold. There have been many controversies surrounding their need, their use and the potential threat of misuse. Now, to add to it all is the latest notice from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which was withdrawn two days later. The issue is all over the news! But what is the 'issue' exactly and why such an uproar? Read on to find out on today's #WhatTheFAQ.

What was in the UIDAI notice?

The Bengaluru Regional Office of UIDAI, the authority that issues Aadhaar cards, released a notice on Friday, May 27, warning that citizens must not share even photocopies of their Aadhaar cards with anyone. “Do not share (a) photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organizations because it can be misused,” the notification from UIDAI read. “Please avoid using a public computer at an internet cafe/kiosk to download e-Aadhaar. However, if you do so, please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from the computer," the notice stated further.

Why was such a notice issued?

“It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card,” a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the parent body of UIDAI, said. This is not new. There have been several cases in the past when people have found that their Aadhaar card has been misused and photocopies of the Aadhaar cards were the means. Several public entities like hotels and hospitals have been asking people for photocopies and people also have been sharing them. Since people's information is put at risk, this has always been a matter of concern.

Then why was it withdrawn?

On May 29, Sunday, another notice by the UIDAI said that the earlier notice of warning stood withdrawn “with immediate effect”. The UIDAI has cited a possible “misinterpretation” of the notice and, hence, stated that “Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers”. What this means is that the warning notice by UIDAI should be taken into consideration and people should continue to practice caution in sharing their Aadhaar numbers, but officially, there is no bar on sharing the unique 12-digit Aadhaar number, unique to every person.

So are Aadhaar cards safe or not?

The UIDAI has, several times in the past, claimed that the Aadhaar card is safe if used with due caution. It has clearly stated that without biometric information, the Aadhaar number cannot be used to impersonate an individual. However, sharing the number is similar to sharing other personal details like address, mobile number and bank account information. Since Aadhaar cards were introduced in 2010, there have been debates, especially related to their safety. In 2011, the UIDAI issued a statement warning Aadhaar card holders to exercise caution in sharing their Aadhaar card details with others. But again, in 2018, UIDAI had clarified, “Aadhaar, as an identity document by its very nature, needs to be shared openly with others as and when required for,” in a tweet, emphasising its safety.

In 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his consent to an Ordinance, which allowed Indian citizens to avail services like opening bank accounts and buying SIM cards without the need for an Aadhaar card. Aadhaar was made “voluntary”, which means that citizens could choose to share their Aadhaar card details or photocopies and they could not be forced to give it or denied any service in the absence of possessing an Aadhaar card. The Ordinance also banned the storing of core biometric information, as well as Aadhaar numbers by service providers in cases of individuals who voluntarily offered the national ID as a means of authentication. It also allowed some changes in the Aadhaar Act of 2016, the most significant of which was giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme after attaining 18 years of age.

What should citizens do?

"Citizens are required to exercise maximum prudence if they are to share their Aadhaar details. Unlicensed private entities, like hotels or film halls, are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," the earlier notice had stated. The UIDAI has suggested the use of masked Aadhaar instead, which displays only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number. The masked Aadhaar can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. On the website, a person is required to enter their Aadhaar number and then select the ‘Do you want a masked Aadhaar’ option. The masked Aadhaar appears and it can be downloaded.