The results for the Joint Entrance Exam Main Session 1 have been released. The exam was conducted in two shifts from June 20 to June 29. With Session 2 about to being soon from July 21, we take a look at the permutations and combinations that determine your result in this crucial national-level entrance exam.

Why is it conducted in two sessions?

The National Testing Agency conducts the JEE Main exam in two sessions in order to give candidates two bites at the cherry. Essentially, the candidates can write the exam twice, which will allow them to gain some experience of their test, assess their abilities, and prepare accordingly for Session 2. There is usually a gap of two months between the two sessions. Up until last year, the exam had been conducted in four sessions. However, for this year, the NTA has reduced the number of attempts to two.

Is it necessary for a candidate to attempt both sessions?

No, it isn't necessary to attempt the exam in both sessions. The best of the two scores will be considered as your final JEE Main score. So, if you manage to ace the exam in your attempt in the first session itself, then you can put your feet up and chill while the second session happens.

What does it take to qualify JEE Main exam?

The qualification for the JEE Advanced exam is based on the normalised or percentile score, and not the raw marks scored by the students. This score appears on the JEE Main result sheet as the NTA score. The percentile score is the relative performance of the candidate when compared to the rest of the aspirants who took the test.

How is the percentile score calculated?

The percentile score is calculated based on this formula: 100 * (number of candidates who scored equal to or less than the concerned candidate in the session) / (total number of candidates that sat the test in the session).

After the second session ends, the final percentile score will be revealed. And those who score equal to or more than the lowest percentile score, will qualify the JEE Main exam. The lowest percentile is known as the cut-off, and this will be decided after the second session.

What does the NTA do in case of a tie?

The NTA score is also calculated for each subject. In case candidates get the same overall percentile or NTA score after Session 2, the one with the higher NTA score in Math will rank higher. If that score matches as well, then the higher NTA score in Physics is considered. And in case that doesn't break the tie either, the NTA score in Chemistry is taken into account.

If the tie persists, the candidate with the lower proportion of incorrect answers overall will be ranked higher. That will be followed by considering the proportion of incorrect wrong answers in Math, Physics and Chemistry, in that order, to break the tie. If there's nothing setting the candidates apart even at this stage, the candidate who is older in age will be ranked higher. And finally, if all else fails, ranks are decided as per the application numbers in ascending order.