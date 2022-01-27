disFairy tales have time and again been criticised for stereotyping, patriarchy and even worse. Be it the non-consensual kisses that saved Disney princesses or the fact that they had to be saved by a prince, Disney's version of the princess stories have always been controversial.



Here's why Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is in the news again.



What is the controversy about?

A recent controversy about Disney's upcoming project, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, arose when actor Peter Dinklage said that he was astounded by the portrayal of the seven lead characters in the movie. He said that even though they are casting Latina actor Rachel Zegler in the title role, the story is still "about seven dwarfs living in a cave together". "Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough," Dinklage added, while speaking on a podcast.

What does Disney have to say?

Disney was quick to respond to the Game of Thrones actor and said that they are taking a different approach. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” a Disney spokesperson said to the media.



Why are Disney's renditions considered problematic?

Disney's princess stories took off with Snow White in 1937 and then the rest followed. The Disney versions of these princess stories have been criticised for showing non-consensual advances — a kiss to save a life — along with hints of racism when they want to be the fairest of them all, patriarchy when the princess is in danger and the prince has to come to help the damsel in distress. The list goes on.



Was the original Snow White any different?

The version of the Grimm Brothers' Tales says that a sudden nudge dislodged the apple from her throat and saved her and there was no kiss involved. The seven dwarfs had no names and the evil queen had to dance with red hot iron slippers on till she died — this was also taken out of the Disney version.