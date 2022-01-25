As the elections are around the corner for five states —Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa — here is all you need to know about the significance of the National Voters Day, celebrated by the world's largest democracy. This day, celebrated on January 25, aims to spread awareness among voters for promoting informed participation in the electoral process.

Since when do we celebrate National Voters Day?

India is celebrating its 11th Voters Day this year. With a hope that it will encourage more people to participate in the electoral process, It was in 2011 that the then President of India, Pratibha Devi Patil, initiated this day to the Indian voters. The first National Voters Day was celebrated under the leadership of the then Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi.

Is there a reason that January 25 was chosen?

The day is celebrated on this date every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (January 25, 1950). It was declared at the time when the ECI was celebrating its 61st foundation day. The ECI is a Constitutional body responsible to conduct free and fair elections across the country at all levels of the legislature.

Is there a theme for the day this year?

There is a special theme every year on this day, which is declared by the ECI. The theme for this year is 'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’ and the ECI in its press release said that the theme "envisages focus on ECI’s commitment to facilitate the active participation of voters during the elections". Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is the chief guest for the national function. However, his message will be virtually delivered during the function.

What will the celebrations include?

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijijuwill is the guest of honour for the event. It will be celebrated in hybrid mode and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

There will be National Awards for the Best Electoral Practises for the year 2021-22 conferred on state and district level officers for their performance in the conducting elections. During the function, some newly enrolled voters would also be felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC).