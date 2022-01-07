The Omicron variant of the Coronavirus is spreading faster than wildfire all across the world. As India is grappling with yet another COVID wave, with thousands testing positive everyday, despite being vaccinated, a major question arises — are we wearing the right kind of mask? We explain all about it here, in today's FAQ.

First, the basics. Should you be wearing a mask, despite being fully vaccinated?

The answer is yes. A lot of doubly vaccinated people are falling prey to the new COVID variant. In many cases, the effects are mild. However, it is recommended that everyone stays masked up.

Are cloth masks safe to use against Omicron?

Looks like it is time to bid adieu to your cloth masks (in case you only wear them). According to Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary health care services at the University of Oxford, a cloth mask is just a 'fashion accessory'.

So what sorts of masks guard you against this variant of COVID?

Double mask up or use N95 masks. "Wear one disposable mask underneath a cloth mask that has multiple layers of fabric. The second mask should push the edges of the inner mask against the face and beard," according to the guidelines by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Otherwise, wear N95 masks that filter up to 95 per cent of particles in the air and seal tightly to the face when fitted properly. According to experts, this is the best-suited option because it'll take 25 hours for the virus to travel between people if both are wearing N95 masks.