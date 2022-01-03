China has once again come under scrutiny for its aggressive moves to expand its territories. The new border law which became operational on January 1 does not specifically relate to the Sino-Indian border but disputes China's land boundaries that exist between Bhutan and India alone. This is why the new law is particularly significant to India. Here, we cover all the pressing concerns.

What is the new border law that China has passed?

The border law, passed by the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, is meant for the "protection and exploitation of the country's land border areas". Xinhua, the state media channel reported that under the new law, "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of... China is sacred and inviolable", and that the state would "take measures to safeguard its territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines (the border law)". This would imply that China is moving towards the development of villages in the border areas. It, on the other hand, also requires the state to handle border disputes through "friendly consultation" to "properly resolve" them.

Why did China enforce it?

The move reinforces the idea that China is trying hard to be seen as a classic land-sea power that exercises control over the land as well as maritime frontiers. It shows how Beijing is trying to exert control over its precarious land borders, particularly to the west. The move also comes in the wake of the Taliban having gained control over Afghanistan in China's Central Asia hinterland which Beijing would fear. President Xi Jinping's standing in the 20th Party Congress later this year would have also received a significant boost due to the passing of the new law.

Does the new law concern India?

The growing fear is that China may have been stalling negotiations in eastern Ladakh for the new law to come into effect. The new law also dictates that the construction of permanent infrastructure close to the border can not take place without China's permission. This would greatly concern India, as new roads, bridges and other facilities have come up faster than ever since the standoff began. The new law also comes at a point when China is becoming more and more transparent over its claim over most of Arunachal Pradesh as its own with the latest move being to rename 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh as a "standardised" measure. It renamed eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass.

How does this affect Indo-China geopolitical affairs?

Experts believe that China, which had already been aggressive over the land boundary issue, would use the new law as a means to exert further control over the areas. One strong opinion is that China, having been tired of resolving LAC disputes through negotiations alone, would resort to brute force now. This goes hand in hand with the blatant move to rename 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi gave a statement saying "Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact,”