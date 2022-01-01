We detest beginning New Year 2022 on this note, but unfortunately, COVID-19's Omicron variant has the UK and the US in its grip and soon, will have India in its clutches too. Masks, vaccination and everything else in between — the world needs to armour up and, in this context, the UK has approved Pfizer's Paxlovid.



So what is this antiviral pill all about and what can it do for those with COVID? Let's find out



What is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid, or PF-07321332, falls under the class of drugs called protease inhibitors that work to stop the replication of the virus and is currently used for treatment against HIV, hepatitis C and other viruses.

To whom can the pill be administered?

This can be prescribed to high-risk adults and high-risk paediatric patients 12 years of age and older, but weighing at least 40 kg. It is best if this pill is administered in the early stage of the infection, especially when it is mild to moderate. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says it should be taken within five days of the first symptom.



What is the pill made of and how does it work?

Apart from the pharma company's investigational antiviral PF-07321332, a low-dose antiretroviral medication, which is usually used to treat HIV, called ritonavir is used. This combination disrupts SARS-CoV-2 replication and it does so by binding to 3C-like protease. This is an enzyme that is absolutely crucial to the functioning and reproduction of the virus.



What does the interim analysis of the drug state?

Up to 89 per cent — this is the percentage by which the risk of hospitalisation and even death due to COVID-19 is reduced, only if the drug is taken within three days of the onset of the symptoms. Moreover, only one per cent of those who were administered this drug were hospitalised through day 28. No deaths occurred among those participants who received Paxlovid. It also shows no signs of "mutagenic DNA interactions", said Pfizer, the American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation. It is even effective against the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.



Will the pill reach other nations too?

With Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), which is a United Nations' backed public health organisation, Pfizer has signed a voluntary license agreement for Paxlovid. This means that qualified generic medicine manufacturers will be granted sub-licenses for the production and distribution of the drug. The drug could reach 95 countries in this way. There are Indian pharma companies that are planning to manufacture the generic version of the drug.