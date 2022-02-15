The US is evacuating most of its staff from its embassy in Kyiv as intelligence experts in the west warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent. Diplomatic tensions are at a high as the US State Department stated that it will maintain a small consular presence in Kyiv, in Ukraine's west close to the Polish border. What does this mean for the parties involved? What would be the next step? What does it mean for US citizens in Ukraine? We answer the pertinent questions here.

How many people are working at the embassy as of now? What happens to them?

According to a senior State Department official, about 180 Americans were working at the embassy as of December 2021. Some of the officials had already left for USA. The majority of the remaining staff will leave for Washington soon.

Why was such an action necessary?

The official told the Associated Press that such a step was taken due to the possibility of a major Russian attack on Kyiv. The official was speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security information.

What about the armed forces deployed in the region?

The Pentagon has commanded 3,000 more troops to join the 1,700 already there in Poland. This is being done to reinforce the idea of American solidarity towards its NATO allies who might be worried at the prospect of an invasion by Russia. Apart from this, around 1,000 soldiers based in Germany are moving to Romania for a similar objective.

What about orders to the US citizens living in eastern Europe, especially Ukraine?

A warning to private American citizens has already been issued to leave Ukraine as early as possible. The official of the State Department said that it wasn't just time to leave Ukraine but past time to leave the place. The State Department had earlier issued orders for families of US Embassy staff in Kyiv to leave the country whereas for non-essential personnel, it had left the decision to their discretion if they want to depart.

