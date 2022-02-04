The Winter Olympics in Beijing is about to begin, and they've already attracted controversy. India has announced a "diplomatic boycott" of the games after China's choice for one of their torch-bearers turned "unnecessarily political."

Here's all you need to know about this issue

1. Whom did China appoint as its torchbearer at the Games?

China selected Qi Fabao, a People's Liberation Army regiment commander, who was injured in and honoured by China for, the Galwan valley attacks on India in June 2020. Situated in Eastern Ladhak, the Galwan Valley was witness to the worst clashes between China and India in almost two decades, where 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred.

2. What did India have to say after China's appointment of their torchbearer?

India has announced a "diplomatic boycott" of the games, and has termed China's action "regrettable." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics.”

3. What does a political boycott mean?

The Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of India in Beijing, will not be attending the games, as is customary. Additionally, India's national broadcaster Doordarshan has announced that it will not be telecasting the games.

4. How many Indian athletes are participating in the Games?

Skier Arif Khan is going to be India's only representation in the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year.

5. Are any other countries boycotting the games?

Led by the United States, a few countries had already announced a diplomatic boycott of the games citing the Chinese government's human rights violations towards the Uyghur Muslims, and the alleged concentration camps where they are being detained. The US had announced the boycott in December.