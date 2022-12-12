The news of BTS member Kim Seok Jin joining the Korean army tomorrow, December 13, has left fans emotional worldwide. Along with his military buzz-cut selfie going viral, good luck wishes are pouring in and fans say they are ready to wait until he can return to his singing career. Nonetheless, Jin, the oldest in the group, going for military training means that the other members will follow soon, and the thought has made the ARMY (fans of BTS) even more emotional. But why do they have to undergo military training? When will the band reconvene? We got it all covered.

Why do the BTS have to join the army?

Every "able-bodied" youth in South Korea, aged between 18 and 35, must undergo compulsory military training. That's how the Republic of South Korea Army (ROKA) works! The size of the ROKA is maintained through such conscription. Sometimes, athletes and musicians are exempted from compulsory enlistment, but actors and idols are most often not. Disappointing? Not really. The boy band is proud of serving their nation and the ARMY is equally proud of them.

How long is the ROKA enlistment for?

It depends on what branch one is joining. It is 18 months for the army, auxiliary police and marine services, 20 months for navy and conscripted firefighter services, 21 months for the air force and social services and 36 months for alternative services. For Jin, it is going to be 18 months. After he joins, he will be trained for five weeks, followed by the deployment. Actually, his enlistment was deferred in 2021, as BTS announced that they wanted to be with the ARMY during the pandemic times.

When will the band reconvene?

It is estimated that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, marking exactly 11 years after the group members made their debut as K-pop idols. However, according to the band's agency BigHit Music, the group may not reconvene before 2025, as the other members have got to follow Jin and complete their training. It is also estimated that most of the others will be enlisted before the end of 2023. But, fans shouldn't be disappointed, as BigHit Music has addressed people's concerns, stating, individual activities for some members have been planned in the first half of 2023.

Can people visit Jin before he joins the army?

Sadly, no. Though people are crowding near the Yeoncheon training centre in the Gyeonggi province, where Yin will be trained, the military has also buffed up the security. Around 270 soldiers will be recruited to ensure the safety of Jin. BigHit Music and later BTS have also issued statements asking fans to stay away from the place. Yet, the Korean media has reported that hotels near the military base are filling up.

What are netizens saying?

The phrases, "We love you Jin", "We will wait for you Jin" and "We are proud of you Jin" are trending on Twitter, so much so that a tweet from World Music Award (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) reads, "#JIN gets ready to leave for military service and takes over top Twitter trends, at #1 Worldwide with #WeLoveJin, at #2 with seokjin and at #3 with WE LOVE YOU! ". Jin himself has created a lot of buzz with his new military buzz-cut selfie!