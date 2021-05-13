The internationally-renowned talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has announced her decision to end her daytime talk show after 19 years. Over the years, The Ellen DeGeneres Show had become a mainstay across the globe. However, since last year, the show's ratings have plummeted after several allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment were filed against Ellen. We take a look at the journey of the show so far.

1. What is the Ellen DeGeneres show?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is an American daytime television talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. It includes comedy, celebrity and artist interviews and human-interest stories across the globe. The programme also includes audience participation games where prizes are awarded. The Twelve Days of Giveaways is one of the most popular segments where audience members receive about $3,000 worth of prizes on each of the twelve episodes.

2. When was the first show aired?

The show debuted on September 8, 2003. It is produced by Telepictures. The first five seasons were taped in Studio 11 at NBC Studios in Burbank, California, following which it was taped in Warner Bros Studios, Los Angeles.

3. What are the awards it won?

The show has received 171 Daytime Emmy Award nominations. It won 61 Daytime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Talk Show category and Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment category. It also received 17 People's Choice Awards.

4. Why has Ellen decided to end the show?

There have been several reports about the show being a toxic work environment and several employees have accused Ellen of harassment on set. However, in an interview, Ellen said that she made the decision because she is a creative person and it was time to find something more challenging.