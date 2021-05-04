To call the COVID crisis in India worrisome will be an understatement. With so many deaths happening every day, there has been a question on where will children who lost both their parents, go. A lot of illegal messages are being circulated on social media where people are advertising that children are available for adoption. So, we decided to decode the adoption laws in the country and to explain what to do if a child loses both parents.



What should one do if they come across a child who has lost both parents?

Individuals can call the Childline's toll-free number 1098 to report the issue. After the pandemic deaths started increasing, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has launched a helpline number to help children who have been orphaned due to the pandemic. Recently, the NCPCR said that requested that if any such information for abandoned or orphaned children is received by any entity, organisation, NGO then the same can be also be informed to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights either through email (cp.ncpcr@nic.in) or through telephone (011-23478250).

Who is eligible to adopt a child in India?

Children can be adopted in India under three laws — The Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act of 1956 which is applicable to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs, the Guardian and Wards Act of 1890 for Muslims, Parsis, Christians and Jews, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act of 2000.



What is the adoption process?

To adopt a child, the person seeking guardianship has to submit a completely filled application to the Court. It should list out their details and the reason behind adoption. After this, the court will hear and view evidence, requirements and then, will announce its decision after considering the interests of minors and on the basis of its discretionary powers. The adoption cannot be cancelled later.