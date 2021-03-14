On Friday, the Central government launched the Mera Ration mobile app. The app, which is aimed at facilitating the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme, will help citizens locate the nearest ration or fair price shops (FPS) and check their recent transactions and the quantity of ration they are eligible for at such shops. Here's all you need to know about this new app and what's in it for you.



Who is the Mera Ration app meant for?

The app is targeted at helping migrants locate their nearest fair price shop when they move to a new city or area. Other than migrants, the app is also beneficial for FPS dealers and other National Food Security Act (NFSA) stakeholders.



How will the app help all stakeholders?

In the case of migrant beneficiaries can enter the details of their travel before they begin their journey. They will be notified on the app about their entitled rations, which will be assigned automatically by the system, and they don't have to ask the FPS dealers about their entitlement. Other NFSA beneficiaries will get to know details of their Aadhar Card seeding, recent transactions at ration shops, the quantity of ration they are eligible for along with locating the nearest FPS.



What is the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme?

This scheme is among the four citizens-centric systemic reforms propagated by the Department of Expenditure and was launched in 2019 by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in four states on a pilot basis. The system is aimed at helping migrants, including urban rag pickers, domestic help, daily wagers, labourers and street dwellers, get access to food grains and other rations under the ambit of the NFSA. Over 30 states have already integrated or begun integrating this system.



Who has developed the app and where is it available?

The app has been developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is currently available on Android phones.



How many languages does the app support?

The app is currently available to users in English and Hindi. It is being developed to support 14 languages in the future.