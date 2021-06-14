Have you ever donated blood? If you haven't, today might be a good day to start. Wonder why? June 14 is World Blood Donor Day and has been observed since 2005. The day is more significant in 2021, especially when the world is struggling to overcome a deadly pandemic.



Why is it observed on June 14 though?

Karl Landsteiner, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system was born on June 14, 1868.



Why is it important to donate blood?

You'd know the answer already. You would have, at least once in your life come across a message about a patient seeking a certain type of blood. Blood is helpful for patients who are suffering from life-threatening conditions for living longer and with a higher quality of life.

Did you know that donating blood is beneficial for the donor too?

We are not kidding. Donating blood from time to time helps to purify your blood, aids weight loss, reduces the risk of heart diseases and cancer.



What is the theme this year?

The theme for the World Blood Donor Day 2021 is 'Give blood and keep the world beating'.According to the WHO, this year's campaign will have a special focus on young people. This year's event will be hosted by Italy.