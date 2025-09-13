UPSC launches recruitment drive for 213 medical officer/lecturer vacancies in 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced openings for 213 positions, including roles such as Medical Officer and Lecturer. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, with the application window closing on October 2, 2025.



Application fee structure

A nominal fee of Rs 25 is required for the application, but exemptions are provided for female candidates, as well as those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories.



Payment can be made offline by cash at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch or online via net banking, Visa, Master, Rupay, credit/debit cards, or UPI.



How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2025

To register for the UPSC recruitment, candidates should follow these steps:



- Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

- Click on the 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)' link on the homepage.

- New users must complete the registration process on the portal.

- Fill out the application form with accurate personal and educational details.

- Upload all required documents as outlined in the official notification.

- Pay the application fee using the available online or offline methods.

- Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.



Selection process

The selection process involves an interview, with a minimum score requirement for eligibility. Candidates must achieve at least 50 marks (UR/EWS), 45 marks (OBC), or 40 marks (SC/ST/PwBD) out of a total of 100 marks in the interview. For positions requiring a recruitment test prior to the interview, candidates must still meet the minimum interview score for their respective category to qualify for selection.



For detailed guidelines and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.