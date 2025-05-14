Punjab: Class 12 results RELEASED by PSEB; here's how you can download it

The results of the Class XII exams, which were administered from February 19 to April 4, 2025, were released by the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) today, Wednesday, May 14. Students can visit the official website, pseb.ac.in, to view their results.

Of the students, 1,24,229 girls took the test and 1,17,175 passed, yielding an outstanding 94.32 per cent pass rate. In contrast, 1,24,328 of the 1,41,156 boys who showed up passed, yielding an 88.08 per cent pass rate. Harsirat Kaur from Barnala is the Punjab Board topper. She received a perfect score.

Students can view the PSEB Class 12 results for this year on the Punjab board's official website, pseb.ac.in.

Students who took the Class 12 board exams this year can use their roll number to access the official website, check the status of their results, and obtain their mark sheets.

Their grades, results, and scores in various subjects are all included in the PSEB Class XII mark sheet.

Students should be aware that they must visit their respective schools a few days following the results announcement to pick up physical copies of their PSEB Class 12 original marksheets.

The Punjab Board compartment exams will be an option for those who do not pass the tests.