Andhra Pradesh APRJC CET 2025 results awaited today. Detailed STEPS to check your results here

The School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) 2025 results today, May 14, 2025.

Students who took the exam on April 25, 2025, can check their results on the official website at aprs.apcfss.in. Candidates are encouraged to monitor the site for the latest updates.



The APRJC CET 2025 was conducted to fill 1,425 seats in residential junior colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The results will provide essential information, including the candidate’s name, category, total marks obtained, and candidate ID.



Scorecard information

The APRJC CET 2025 scorecard will contain the following details:



- Candidate’s name

- Category

- Total marks obtained

- Candidate ID



How to check APRJC CET 2025 results?

Students can access their results by following these steps



1) Visit the official website at aprs.apcfss.in.

2) Click on the ‘APRJC Result 2025’ link on the homepage.

3) Enter your Candidate ID, date of birth, and the provided captcha code.

4) Click ‘Submit’ to view your result.

5) Download and save the result for future reference.



Next steps: counselling and admission

Once the results are announced, candidates meeting the cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the admission process.



The counselling process, conducted in two phases, will resume after the publication of results.



Detailed instructions regarding the counselling schedule, and seat allotment will be available on the official website.



Students should prepare all required documents to ensure a smooth counselling experience.



For any issues with login or accessing the result, students are advised to contact the helpline provided on the official website.