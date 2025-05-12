TG-EAPCET results released: Overall pass rates see slight decline; AP student tops in engineering

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG-EAPCET) 2025 saw a slight decline in the qualification rates for both the engineering and agriculture & pharmacy (A&P) streams compared to last year. The results were released on Sunday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

A total of 3,07,088 candidates registered for the examination, which was held in a computer-based format across 124 centres in the state. The A&P exam was conducted on April 29 and 30, while the engineering exam took place from May 2 to 4, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

In the engineering stream, 2,20,326 candidates had registered, of whom 2,07,190 appeared and 1,51,779 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 73.26. In the A&P stream, 86,762 candidates registered, 81,198 appeared and 71,309 qualified, recording an 87.82% pass rate.

Palla Bharath Chandra from Parvathipuram Manyam in Andhra Pradesh topped the engineering stream with a score of 150.08. He was followed by Udagandala Rama Charan Reddy from Madhapur in Hyderabad with 148.28 and Pammina Hema Sai Surya Karthik from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, who secured the third rank with 147.08.

In the A&P stream, Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari from Medchal secured the first rank with 141.68 marks, followed by Sabbani Lalith Varenya from Karimnagar with 140.47 and Chada Akshith from Warangal with a score of 140.

Worse showing than 2022

A comparative analysis of the results over the last four years shows that this year’s engineering stream pass percentage of 73.26 is the lowest since 2022, when it stood at 80.42. In 2023, the pass rate was 80.34, and in 2024, it dropped to 74.98. In the A&P stream, this year’s qualification rate of 87.82 is slightly lower than last year’s 89.67 and 2022’s 88.34, but higher than 2023’s 86.31.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bharath’s family said he is preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Advanced) and hopes to pursue computer engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. A&P topper Saketh Reddy told The New Indian Express that he had also appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and took a chance with the state Common Entrance Test (CET). He hopes to secure an MBBS seat this year.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) - Hyderabad sent the results to candidates via SMS to their registered mobile numbers.