IISER Result 2025: Rank card to be out soon at iiseradmission.in

Candidates who took the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 can soon check their results and download rank cards from www.iiseradmission.in using their login credentials, reported Education Times.

Candidates can submit their Class 12 marks and upload required documents for the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test 2025 through the application portal until 5 pm on June 23, 2025.

The IAT 2025 was held on May 25, 2025, from 9 am to 12 noon. The objection submission period was open from May 29 (post 5 pm) to June 1.

The final answer key will be published shortly on the official IISER admission website. Based on this, rank cards containing each candidate’s All India Rank (AIR) and Category Rank will be released.

Counselling process: What do you need to know?

After the announcement of the results, qualified candidates will be able to participate in the online counselling process. Candidates can log in to their application portal to check if they have received an admission offer.

As per the IISER website, if an offer is made, the candidate can either accept or reject the seat. Those who reject the offer or fail to respond within the deadline will not be eligible for further rounds of counselling.

Candidates who wish to accept the offer must choose either “Accept & Float” or “Accept & Freeze” and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) online before the specified deadline. Failing to pay the SAF will disqualify the candidate from further seat allocation. The SAF is Rs 35,000 for candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section, Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer, Persons with Disabilities (EWS, OBC-NCL, PwD) and KM categories, and Rs 17,500 for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) candidates.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official IISER admission website at https://iiseradmission.in/admission/dates.html.