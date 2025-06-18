UGC NET June 2025: City intimation slip expected this week | Here’s how to download it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session later this week.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the slip from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The city intimation slip will inform candidates about the city where their exam centre is located. However, it will not include specific details such as the exam venue, centre name, address, or reporting time. These will be mentioned on the admit card, which is expected to be released two or three days before the exam.

The UGC NET June 2025 exams are scheduled to be held from June 25 to June 29 across two daily shifts, 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. NTA has already published the subject-wise schedule for the exams.

How to download the UGC NET 2025 city intimation slip:

Visit the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the ‘City Intimation Slip’ link on the homepage Enter your application number, date of birth, and captcha View and download the slip for future reference

Candidates are reminded that the city slip is not a substitute for the admit card and will not be accepted for entry into the examination centre.

Why is UGC NET conducted?

The UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship

Assistant Professorship and PhD admission

PhD admission only

Candidates qualifying under specific categories are eligible accordingly. For instance, those qualifying for PhD admission only will not be eligible for either JRF or Assistant Professorship.

The June 2025 cycle's key dates are as follows:

Last date to apply: May 12, 2025 (11.50 pm)

Fee payment deadline: May 13, 2025 (11.50 pm)

Correction window: May 14-15, 2025

Exam dates: June 25-29, 2025

For the latest updates on the UGC NET 2025 exam, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.