Telangana TET 2025 hall tickets issued; download link here

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, distributed the hall ticket for the TS TET June 2025 exam today, June 11, 2025. The TS TET hall ticket 2025 is available as a login link on the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/ .

Registered candidates can access their hall tickets or TS TET admission cards using their login information. The journal number and date of birth are required as login details for download.

Candidates must download the ticket and bring it to the TS TET exam centre on the day of the examination, as per their schedule.

The hall ticket itself contains the designated TS TET exam date, time, and centre details.

The TS TET exam is set for June 18-30, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts per day.

Candidates can download the TS TET hall ticket 2025 by following the methods outlined below:

Visit the official website for the TS TET exam at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet

Click on the hall ticket link

Enter the needed login information

Download the TS TET hall ticket

Take the printout and save for later

If there are any inaccuracies on the TS TET hall ticket, such as the name, caste, photograph, signature, exam paper, etc, candidates should immediately submit them to the exam authorities for correction.