NBE to issue NEET-PG 2025 admit cards tomorrow

The admit cards for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 are scheduled to be released tomorrow, July 31.

This year, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will send NEET-PG 2025 admission cards to the students' registered email addresses, The Indian Express reports.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued the exam intimation slips for the NEET-PG 2025 on July 21.

After downloading the NEET-PG 2025 admission card, aspirants should double-check all of the information it includes. The candidate's name and photograph, roll number, application number, exam date and time, and address of the test centre are all important pieces of information to verify.

In addition, applicants should attentively peruse the instructions on the examination day, ie August 3.

It is critical for applicants to check that all information on their admission card is correct. If any differences are discovered, they should promptly notify the NBE for rectification.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has listed a series of petitions regarding the transparency of the NEET-PG exam process to be heard on August 3.

A panel of Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly heard the case, which concerned the publication of answer keys and the NBE's evaluation procedure.