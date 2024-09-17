Ahead of Jharkhand's JSSC CGL exam, here's how you can download admit cards

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will soon release admit cards for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2024). This exam is being conducted for several posts, including Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer, and Planning Assistant.

Those who are appearing for the exam are advised to visit the official website at JSSC

at jssc.nic.in to download their admit cards.

Steps to download the JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 are:

1. Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in

2. Click on the Admit Card option on the page

3. Select the Call Letter option

4. Cross-check and download the card

The exam is scheduled to be held on September 21 and 22 across multiple centres in the state. The exam is divided into three papers:

Paper 1 (Language)

Reporting time: 7 am

Gate closing time: 8.15 am

Exam time: 8.30 to 10.30 am

Paper 2 (Khortha-Regional and Tribal Language)

Exam time: 11.30 am to 1.30 pm

Paper 3 (General Knowledge)

Reporting time: 2.15 pm

Gate closing time: 2.45 pm

Exam time: 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm

The important documents to carry to the exam hall are:

- Two copies of the admit card

- Valid ID (PAN card/Aadhaar Card/Driving Licence)

- A blue or a black ballpen