UGC NET 2024 all answer keys released: Key updates and objection window open

The answer keys for exams conducted from August 27 to September 5, 2024, were released today, Thursday, September 12. On the National Testing Agency (NTA) University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, candidates who sat the test on these dates can see the provisional answer key.

Here is the direct link for answer keys: click

NTA has opened the objection window in addition to releasing a provisional answer key. Candidates can challenge the key by paying a non-refundable cost of Rs 200 per question if they disagree with the provisional answers, stated a report by Hindustan Times.

Such challenges may be placed until September 15, 2024, in the objection window. By following this procedure, any discrepancies can be resolved before the release of the final answer key.

The provisional answer key for the tests taken on August 21, 22, and 23 of 2024 was already made available by NTA. For this batch, objections were to be submitted by September 9, 2024.

There were two shifts for the UGC NET June 2024 test each day: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The exam serves as a crucial assessment for candidates seeking eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.