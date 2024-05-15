CUET UG 2024: NTA directs Delhi candidates to download revised admit cards

Via a public notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA), released today, Wednesday, May 15, students have been intimated regarding the revised admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate or CUET (UG) Examination only for the candidates set to appear for the examination on May 16, 17, and 18 2024, in Delhi.



The NTA notice reads as follows, "The candidates who are scheduled to appear for the CUET (UG) — 2024 examination in Delhi on 16, 17, and 18 May 2024, must download a revised admit card reflecting the new examination center from the official website of CUET (UG) - 2024."



Students are further advised to note the following points —



1) They must download the revised admit card which reflects the new examination centre



2) This is only applicable to the students set to appear in Delhi on the above-mentioned dates, and remains unaffected to students outside Delhi



3) To download their respective admit cards, students can visit the official website of the CUET (UG) 2024, https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/



4) The admit card/city intimation slip for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode examination which is scheduled to be held on May 21, 22, and 24 2024 will be issued separately by the NTA



5) Students are also advised to check for the latest updates regarding the exam at www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/



Students, if in need of further details regarding the exam may contact, 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or send an email to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.