CA exam dates rescheduled due to Lok Sabha polls: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled its exam dates in view of the Lok Sabha elections, according to officials. Earlier, the chartered accountant exams were scheduled to be held in the month of May, but now they have been rejigged, stated in a report by PTI.



According to the revised schedule, the Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5 and 9. To recall, this exam was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7. For Group 2, the Intermediate course exam will be held on May 11, 15 and 17 as against the planned dates of May 9, 11 and 13.

For the Final exams, the ICAI announced May 2, 4 and 8 for Group 1, which was earlier scheduled on May 2, 4 and 6. For Group 2, the exam will be held on May 10, 14 and 16, which was earlier supposed to be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12.

This decision to revise the exam timetable came after the Election Commission on Saturday, March 16, announced the schedule of elections for the 18th Lok Sabha. Polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.



"It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority," the ICAI said.