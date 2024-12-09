What key changes in the SAT format should students preparing for 2024-25 be aware of?

The age-old tradition of pen-and-paper exams is witnessing a digital revolution. As high-stakes tests like the SAT embrace online formats, millions of Indian students find themselves at a crossroads. With digitalisation will there be any repercussions?
Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Students preparing for the digital SAT in 2024-25 should be aware of several key changes that enhance the test experience and align with the needs of modern learners:

1. Shorter duration

The test now takes approximately two hours, making it more focused and less time-intensive while maintaining its rigor.

2. Adaptive testing

The introduction of adaptive testing tailors the difficulty of questions based on student responses, creating a more personalised and efficient evaluation process.

3. Calculator use

A calculator is now allowed throughout the Math section, enabling students to focus on problem-solving rather than manual calculations.

4. Faster results

Results are delivered in days, not weeks, allowing students to plan their college applications more effectively and meet deadlines with ease.

exam
US
SAT

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com