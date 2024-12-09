What key changes in the SAT format should students preparing for 2024-25 be aware of?

Students preparing for the digital SAT in 2024-25 should be aware of several key changes that enhance the test experience and align with the needs of modern learners:
The test now takes approximately two hours, making it more focused and less time-intensive while maintaining its rigor.
The introduction of adaptive testing tailors the difficulty of questions based on student responses, creating a more personalised and efficient evaluation process.
A calculator is now allowed throughout the Math section, enabling students to focus on problem-solving rather than manual calculations.
Results are delivered in days, not weeks, allowing students to plan their college applications more effectively and meet deadlines with ease.