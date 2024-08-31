NEET-PG 2024: Scorecards lead to more confusion; Candidate to approach SC?

Dr Kshitij Mishra, one such candidate, informed EdexLive, “I answered 170 questions. Out of these, on the basis of the recall sessions by experts, 137 were correct while 33 were wrong. Meanwhile, my scorecard shows that I have 100 correct responses and 72 incorrect ones. Other than this, there are 300-400 candidates getting the same percentile. How is this possible?”

Due to these alleged irregularities in the scorecards, the candidates are demanding that the NBEMS release the official answer key for the NEET-PG question papers for both shifts.

Dr Akshita Agrawal, another NEET-PG 2024 candidate expressed, “While submitting our exam responses, we are shown on screen how many questions have been unanswered. After the scorecards were released, we observed that the number of attempted questions on the scorecard differed from what we actually remember doing. Additionally, our scores are significantly lower than our self-calculated totals. The absence of an official answer key has left many puzzled about the high number of incorrect responses. For instance, I had counted 31 incorrect responses, but the scorecard indicates 44, which is a substantial discrepancy.”

It might be recalled that this year, the NEET-PG 2024 candidates have already faced a fair share of doubts. This year, the NBEMS announced that the exam will be conducted in two shifts and a normalisation process will be introduced to ensure fair grading across both shifts. This caused confusion among the candidates, who expressed doubts regarding the newly instated normalisation process.

Candidates have also reported an abnormal inflation in ranks and cut-offs this year.

“According to previous trends, I should have ranked somewhere around 12,000 with a score of 528 but I am scoring Rank 17,000. We do not understand how this kind of inflation is possible,” shared Akshita.

The students are now planning to approach the Supreme Court of India demanding the release of official answer keys and transparency in the normalisation process used by NBEMS.