How much do you need to score in NEET PG 2023 to obtain a seat for your preferred branch? NEET expert Gaurav Tyagi shares the data on the estimated marks required to get MD/MS/DNB courses in NEET PG AIQ (All India Quota) 50% counselling.

He mentions that General Medicine, Radio Diagnosis and Dermatology are the three courses which students prefer the most. Candidates who belong to the General category and opt for General Medicine, have to score more than 545 marks to obtain a seat, while those opting for Radio Diagnosis and Dermatology have to score more than 555 and 560 marks respectively.

For information on other courses and other categories, check out the table below:

According to Tyagi, these marks are meant for obtaining seats in government medical colleges and are tentative. "It is assumed data, after analysing past years' trends," he says. He adds that the minimum marks shown here are applicable till the Stray-Vacancy round of the 2023 Counselling is completed.

The NEET PG 2023 exam is going to be held tomorrow, March 5. Candidates are advised to reach their exam centres early by an hour so that they can undergo the security check, identity verification and frisking processes in a hassle-free manner.