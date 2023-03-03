The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the TISS National Entrance Test (TISS NET) 2023 provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check it on the official website: https://admissions.tiss.edu/.

Here are the steps:

1. Open the official website

2. Under the Special Announcements tab on the home page, find the TISS NET Provisional Answer Key link

3. A separate window opens

4. Click on the view details tab

5. Login using your email ID and password

6. The answer key will be displayed

According to the official notification, the answer key will be available till March 8. "Candidates can use the 'TISS NET answer key challenge' option in the online application to review the answer key and write their questions. The deadline for submitting questions about the answer key is March 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm," the notice reads.

After the challenges have been raised, the subject experts will finalise the answer key. It is advised to save the answer key as a PDF document for future reference.

Candidates can also click on the https://appln.tiss.edu/ link directly to view the answer key. It must be noted that TISS NET is meant for admission to PG courses only. Students who wish to take admissions in UG courses can visit the official website as the application windows are open.