Today, March 3, is the last date to register for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA May-June 2023 session with a late fee. This applies to candidates applying for CA Foundation, Main and Post qualification courses.

The late fee is Rs 600. The registration link is available on the official website eservices.icai.org. Here are the steps:

1. Open the official website

2. Click on the registration link on the home page

3. Login with the necessary details

4. Fill out the application form

5. Upload the required documents

6. Pay the application fee

7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

The application correction window will open tomorrow, March 4, and it will remain open till March 10. Only the test city and medium of the exam can be changed.

The Foundation exam will be held between June 24 to 30, while the Intermediate exam is scheduled from May 3 to 18 and the Final exam is from May 2 to May 17. The ICAI CA 2023 admit card will be released 14 days before the commencement of the exam, as per the official guidelines.

The eligibility criteria are already available on the website. Candidates are required to go through it thoroughly before applying. They are additionally advised to fill out the application form carefully, as it differs for fresher and repeater candidates.