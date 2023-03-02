Registrations for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023, and Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023 have started. The application window opened today, March 2, at 2 pm. Interested students can visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in to apply.

Here are the steps:

1. Open the official website

2. Under the Online Application tab on the home page, click on the Application Fee Payment link.

3. Enter the required details and pay the application fee

4. After the payment success, click on the Fill Application Form link on the home page

5. Enter the Payment Reference ID, hall ticket number of the qualifying degree exam, phone number and date of birth

6. Fill out the application form

7. Upload the required documents and submit

8. Take a printout of the completed application form for future reference

Students can check their fee payment status on the home page itself before proceeding to fill out the form. If the money is debited for a student, but the payment is not confirmed, she/he is advised to wait before making a second payment. "If you get the message 'Payment Details Not Found', the candidate is requested to go for a fresh payment," reads the cautioning notice on the website.

The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 exams are meant for admissions to various law courses across the state. The eligibility criteria differ according to the student's chosen course, thus candidates are advised to check them out thoroughly before applying.