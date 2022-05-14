The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results are all set to be released on May 19, 2022. The announcement was made by the state’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday, May 13, while he was in the process of inaugurating a junior sports hostel in the hilly town of Madikeri.

“The SSLC results will be uploaded by 10.30 am on May 19 and every student will be able to access it on the same day,” the minister stated. It had been declared by him earlier that the SSLC exam results would be released by the second week of May.

All the students can check their results on the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), which is sslc.karnataka.gov.in. They can also check their results on the website karresults.nic.in.To access their results, the candidates can log in to these websites using either their registration number or roll number. The answer key to the exam had already been released on April 12 by KSEEB.

The SSLC examinations were held between March 28 and April 11 this year. About 8.73 lakh students appeared in it and 3,440 centres had been designated for the exam across the state. In August 2021, the recorded number of students appearing for the exam was 8.71 lakh, and 99.99 per cent of the students had passed the exam, as reported by the education department.

The Karnataka education department has set May 16 as the date to reopen schools after the summer vacations for the academic year 2022-23. Minister BC Nagesh has said that the schools would begin their "learning recovery programme" with this, as mentioned in a report by republicworld.com.