The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to declare the CA Foundation Results 2022 on August 10, Wednesday. The ICAI has released a notification today, August 9, regarding the announcement of the results. The result date was earlier announced by Central Council Member of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, in a tweet.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official ICAI websites caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. They are advised to keep their login credentials handy to check the results without any difficulty.

Students must keep in mind that the results that are going to be declared are for the Foundation exams held in June, 2022. This year, the May Foundation Exams were deferred till June and were held from June 24 to 30.

Candidates must also note that the ICAI has also announced August 10 as the date for registration for the November exams. Interested candidates can apply and register for these exams from the official website as well. Both the result and the application links will be available there as well.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website icai.nic.in.

2. Click the link that reads CA Foundation Results 2022.

3. Enter the required credentials.

4. Check the credentials carefully and click submit.

5. The results will appear.

6. Download or print as required for future references.

As the ICAI has not specifically stated a time for the results announcement, candidates are advised to keep checking in with the official website for latest updates.