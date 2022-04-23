The MH-CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) has been postponed for this year. Now, the exam will be held in August, though the exact date has not been announced yet. This has been done because of overlapping JEE and NEET dates. It was going to be originally held from June 11 till June 28, 2022.

"The CET is postponed to August due to JEE and NEET," Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant, had tweeted via his official handle on April 21. However, it is only the Engineering CET that has been postponed. The Maharashtra CET Cell has declared that all other CET exams will be conducted as per schedule.

The CET Cell also clarified that the dates had been declared early on, but when the JEE was postponed, there were some overlapping dates and students demanded that the CET be postponed. "New dates will be declared soon,” shared RS Jagtap, Commissioner, Maharashtra CET Cell.

JEE Mains was supposed to be held in the month of May. But the schedule was revised and the exam was shifted to June, to be conducted from June 20-29, 2022. And, subsequently, NEET is scheduled for July.

The MH-CET exam is for those students seeking admission into the state engineering colleges. COET Pune, VJTI Mumbai, ATI Pune, College of Engineering, Bharati Vidyapeeth are a few of the colleges accepting MH-CET. The students are advised to wait till there is an official declaration of the date.