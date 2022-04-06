CUET (Common Universities Entrance Test) 2022 registrations will begin from today, April 6, Wednesday. The students can start applying by filling out the application form and uploading relevant documents on the official websites of CUET or NTA (cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.nic.in). The last date for completing the application procedure is May 6, 2022. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and it will be a computer-based test (CBT) that will continue for three and a half hours. The exam is scheduled to be held in the first week of July.

According to a statement by UGC, the test will be held in two shifts or slots. The first slot will consist of one language test, two domain-specific papers and a general test, while the second slot of the exam will comprise four domain-specific subjects and one optional language subject. The syllabus of CUET will be based on the Class XII model syllabus of NCERT. CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages and will have MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) only. Calculators are not allowed for the exams and all the calculations need to be done by the candidate himself/herself. The test carries negative marks for wrong answers.

Here are the steps to register for CUET 2022:

1. Open the homepage of either CUET or NTA (cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.nic.in) .

2. On the page, click the CUET 2022 Registration tab.

3. Fill in the details and register to proceed with the application form.

4. Upload the required documents, pay the fees online and save the application.



Qualifying for CUET is compulsory for admission into the 45 central universities in the country which are funded by the UGC. International students seeking admission into these universities are exempted from CUET. Their admissions will be carried out on the existing supernumerary basis.