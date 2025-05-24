Karnataka: Early engineering exposure programme for PU science students

In a significant step towards bridging academic learning with practical exposure, the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) Incubation Centre, in collaboration with Idea Lab, has announced a comprehensive internship programme exclusively for pre-university (PU) students from a science background.

The internship, slated to run from June 2 to June 30 aims to nurture innovation, spark entrepreneurial thinking, and lay the foundation for future engineers, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing media persons in Mysuru recently, the coordinators said the initiative by The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, is designed to offer hands-on learning experiences in areas such as product design, prototyping, basic engineering, innovation, and soft skills.

The programme includes mentorship from NIE faculty and industry experts, and access to advanced tools such as 3D printers, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, Internet of Things (IoT) kits, and laser cutters, all housed in the Idea Lab.

The 11-day intensive programme covers a wide spectrum of topics including Introduction to Industry and Engineering, Computer Programming using C and Python, 3D Printing, Robotics, and SAE Applications, Circuit Design using Breadboards, Multimeters, and Microcontrollers, Reverse Engineering, Laser Cutting and Product Development, Bridge Building Activity and Home Automation, Web Development, Soft Skills Training and Project Work.