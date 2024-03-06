Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, March 5, said that children should get quality education in government schools, adding that there should be the development of knowledge, rationality, and scientific temperament, stated a report in ANI.

Speaking post the inauguration of the Our School Our Responsibility programme in Mysuru, Karnataka chief minister said, "Liberty, equality, fraternity are the core of the Constitution. An egalitarian society should be built. Even though Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar have said this, inequality is not gone completely. Children should study and understand these thoughts and develop humanity."

The chief minister also added that a few innovative programmes have been implemented in government schools.

"Government is providing free education for the development of schools. After the Constitution came into force, free education was made a fundamental right. Therefore education is compulsory for all," he said.

The chief minister said that now the government school students get milk, eggs, chikki, meals, and uniforms.

He recalled, "We used to get beaten by our teachers at our times and girls did not study much. I still haven't forgotten the Kannada grammar that Ishwarachar taught me."

On the same occasion, the chief minister donated Rs 10 lakh to upgrade Government Senior Primary School, Kuppegala, and KPS Siddaramahundi.

Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa; Industries Minister MB Patil; Revenue Minister Krishnabairegowda; Higher Education Minister Sudhakar; Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal were present on the occasion.