The University Grants Commission (UGC) has received a memorandum from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) regarding the non-disbursement of scholarship funds to GPAT-qualified students enrolled in Delhi University-affiliated institutes.

Despite passing the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), students enrolled in university-affiliated colleges have not received the scholarship amount for this academic session, according to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated students union, which has demanded that clear guidelines be set for students pursuing pharmacy in the university, according to a report by PTI.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 31, ABVP said, "While pharmacy students enrolled in university departments are benefiting from scholarships, those studying in university-affiliated colleges are left without any financial support. ABVP demands clear guidelines to rectify this discrepancy.”

According to ABVP, financial aid in the form of a scholarship worth Rs 12,500 is given to GPAT-qualified students.

The UGC's unclear standards have prevented over 8,000 students registered in the university's associated colleges from receiving this sum, the statement continued.

To provide pharmacy students attending university-affiliated colleges with some respite, the ABVP has called for a prompt settlement of the scholarship issue and a one-month extension of the registration form due.

For the benefit of the students, the organisation has requested that the UGC release instructions along with a flow chart that details the registration and scholarship application process.