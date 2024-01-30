Beginning with the academic year 2024-25, Lucknow University (LU) will provide a Master's degree in Hindu Studies, in which students would learn about Vedas and 'Sanatan dharma'.

Undergraduate and postgraduate levels of Sanskrit will now have Sanatan Vedic culture, which will be taught as a mandatory paper, PTI reports.

LU also intends to build an autonomous centre for research on the subject, and a proposal for this will be submitted to the state government shortly.

Vice-Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai and Acharya Abhishek Brahmachari Maharaj, a disciple of Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad Founder Samrat Karpatri Maharaj, announced the introduction of these subjects.

"The university plans to establish a centre for Hindu Studies and offer an MA course in the same in the Sanskrit department. We are going to propose to the government to establish a research chair in Hindu Studies. A proposal in this regard is being prepared," said Rai.

He also added that the syllabus for the course will be passed by the Board of Studies, Faculty Board, and other committees of the university soon.

"Swami Ji Maharaj suggested that like students study different religions in their curriculum they should also be taught about Hindu studies. So, we have decided to offer an MA course in the subject," said the VC.

"I had requested the VC to establish a research chair and teach students about Vedas and let the world know about our Vedas, Hindu traditions and Sanatan Dharma. People are influenced by our Vedas and thoughts,” Abhishek Brahmachari Maharaj said.

Talking about the wisdom in the Vedas, he added, “Our Vedas talked about Pushpak Viman, people don’t believe but India has proved it and now fighter planes are being made by scientists based on the same Veda Shastras."