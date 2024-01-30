The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has received an endowment of Rs 110 crore to create the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the institute announced on Tuesday, January 30.

Sunil Wadhwani, an alumnus of the institute, donated a considerable sum to the endeavour, making it one of the largest donations given by an alumnus to establish a school at an Indian educational institution, according to the institute, reports PTI.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed today by Sunil Wadhwani, Co-founder of IGATE and Mastech Digital, and Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, in the presence of teachers, students, alumni, and researchers, according to a press release from the institute.

"With a vision to be among the top AI-focused schools worldwide, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI also aims to advise the Government and policymakers on Data Science and AI-related policy areas," it said.

Wadhwani's family foundation, Wadhwani Impact Trust, has long supported social welfare, affordable healthcare, and scientific research through the Wadhwani Institute of Sustainable Healthcare (WISH Foundation) and Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence (WIAI).

Prof Kamakoti said, “With the advent of Industry 4.0, wherein AI and Data Science are the main movers, the need for a school for Data Science and AI is critical," emphasising the need for such a school.

India holds immense potential given the advancements in science and technology, and could be a world leader in AI and allied sciences, says Sunil Wadhwani.

The Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI will provide BTech programmes in AI and Data Analytics, MTech programmes in Data Science and AI, and MS and PhD programmes in Data Science and AI.

In addition, the school also offers a Joint MSc in Data Science and AI with the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, an international interdisciplinary Master's programme in Data Science, an interdisciplinary Dual Degree in Data Science, and a web-enabled MTech in Industrial AI.

Admissions to these programmes will begin in July 2024.

According to the statement, the collaborative MSc in Data Science and AI with the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom will admit 30 students