Two students from Kolkata's renowned Jadavpur University (JU) have been accused of abetting the suicide of a visually impaired female student, who went to the same university.

Renaissance Das, a female student from Malbazar in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, died by suicide on January 18.

Her family members filed a complaint at the local Malbazar Police Station eight days after the tragedy on Friday, January 26 accusing one JU student and one research scholar of abetting her suicide, PTI reports.

According to the lawsuit, family members said Renaissance Das died by suicide due to extreme mental frustration after the two accused students reportedly pressured her into taking narcotics on the university campus.

The victim's father, Biswajit Das, commented on the late choice to file the complaint ten days after the tragedy, saying that the family members were initially so shocked by what happened that they were unable to make a decision.

“But finally after getting out of the shock we decided to register the police complaint to ensure punishment to the accused,” he said.

He further stated that her daughter had been in shock as a minor fresher died by suicide as a result of ragging in front of the JU students' hostel.

“In addition to that incident, the constant pressure from the accused student and the research scholar depressed her even more. So we decided to bring her back to our home and took her to psychological counselling. She used to go to Kolkata accompanied by her mother only during the examination days. But the accused students used to constantly call her up and disturb her,” he said.

It is learnt that the victim’s family have also forwarded a copy of the complaint letter to the JU authorities on this count. The police have started a detailed investigation into the matter.