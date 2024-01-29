The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi announced that it is teaming up with the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE) to host the fourth Himachal Science Congress.

The congress will take place on the campus of IIT Mandi from April 8 to April 10.

In an official press release, IIT Mandi unveiled the theme of this year’s Himachal Science Congress to be the Role of Science, Technology & Innovation in achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Further, it disclosed that “the event will feature popular lectures on contemporary issues by eminent scientists, paper presentations by researchers, and an exhibition of various rural technologies.”

IIT Mandi also invited submissions of paper abstracts from scientists and students across universities, research institutions, and colleges in India for subjects including, but not limited to Agriculture, Horticulture, Forest Sciences, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Rural Technology, Disaster Management, Renewable Energy, Earth Science, and more.

The main objects of the Himachal Science Congress have been chalked out as follows:

Identification of problems faced by the people of Himachal Pradesh

Providing solutions to the identified problems through the intervention of Science, Technology and Innovation Ecosystem

Providing a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge

Exposure to young researchers and scientists

Exhibiting/showcasing of technologies

Organising Intellectual Debates

Popular lectures by eminent speakers, panellists and experts mentoring and networking

“The 4th Himachal Pradesh Science Congress embodies the spirit of exploration and collaboration, paving the way for transformative discoveries. Our commitment to excellence in research and education aligns seamlessly with the objectives of this event, and I look forward to the impactful outcomes that will emerge from this confluence of ideas and expertise," said IIT Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera on hosting the Himachal Science Congress.