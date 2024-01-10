Examinations set for January 22, the day of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, have been rescheduled by Lucknow University.

A senior university official confirmed today, January 10, Wednesday that the tests scheduled for January 22 have been rescheduled and the new dates have been revealed.

According to the official, the university has postponed the exams scheduled for January 22 after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a holiday in all state academic institutions, PTI reports.

The official also informed that the updated exam timetable for a number of subjects, including biochemistry, software development, physics, chemistry, and commerce, has been posted on the university website.

On Tuesday, the state of Uttar Pradesh's government announced that all educational institutions will be closed on the day of the Ram temple's consecration ceremony.

"Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister has declared a holiday in educational institutions on January 22," according to an official release.

In addition to an academic holiday, the UP Government also placed a liquor ban for the occasion. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited the people of UP to celebrate the consecration with peace and harmony while complying with COVID-19 protocols, multiple news reports say.