Female students from Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad, Telangana, staged a protest in front of the Ladies Hostel Complex in Amberpet on Tuesday, January 9, expressing their dissatisfaction with the food provided at the hostel.

According to the protesters, around 10 to 20 hostel residents fell ill, suffering from stomach problems as a result of the unhygienic food given in the hostel.

The New Indian Express reports that the protesters expressed their displeasure with the hostel administration, stating that their repeated concerns about the unpalatable and unhealthy food were ignored constantly.

"The oil is being reused multiple times. This issue has persisted since November, and when we approached the director with our concerns, she responded rudely and even threatened us. We encounter insects in the food two to three times every week," a student said.

Another student said, “There are insects in the food served to us regularly. This is not the first time. Will the authorities give the same poor-quality food to their children?"

Hostel admin accused of negligence

This is not the first time that the residents of the ladies’ hostel protested against the hostel management for their alleged negligence.

On January 5, the residents, along with various student organisations on campus, staged a protest after two unidentified men broke into the hostel building and catcalled them the night before. They alleged that this incident took place due to the negligence of the hostel director and management, and called for the resignation of the director.

During the protests, they also alleged discrepancies in food provision in boys’ hostels and girls’ hostels, saying that the quantity of food in girls’ hostels is limited, while that in boys’ hostels is not.