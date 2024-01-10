Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), stated today, Wednesday, January 10, that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been a minority institution that has aided in the growth of India since its founding.

In the course of the case hearing concerning the disagreement over the institute's minority status, the Union government informed the Supreme Court one day prior that AMU's "national character" precluded it from being classified as a minority institution, PTI reports.

According to the Centre, AMU is not and cannot be a university affiliated with any specific religion or denomination because a university that has been designated as a national institution of importance is not allowed to be a minority institution.

In reaction to this, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) said in a post on social media platform X, "The Modi govt is opposing AMU's minority status saying that it is a "national institution…”

He further wrote that Article 30 of the Constitution protects any institution that is established and administered by minorities.

“From the very beginning, AMU has been a minority institution that has contributed to India's development,” he stated.

Owaisi further said, "Modi govt's hatred against Muslims is for everyone to see. It cannot tolerate Muslims getting a higher education and participating in the mainstream.”